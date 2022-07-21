Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Naomi Wolf on feminism, guns, and tyranny
0:00
-54:06

Naomi Wolf on feminism, guns, and tyranny

Jerm
Jul 21, 2022
Share

Naomi Wolf is one of my favourite feminists and runs the Daily Clout.

Naomi Rebekah Wolf is an American feminist author and journalist. Following her first book The Beauty Myth, she became a leading spokeswoman of what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement. Feminists including Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan praised her work. Others, including Camille Paglia, criticized it. In the 1990s, she was a political advisor to the presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore. Wolf’s later books include the bestseller The End of America in 2007 and Vagina: A New Biography.

I am generally antagonistic towards (modern) feminism because it often appears to be a celebration of victimhood culture and a deliberate attack on family values and men. Having watched Cassie Jaye’s documentary, The Red Pill, I was left feeling disgusted at the excessive hatred being vomited by feminists who were interviewed.

Naomi, however, is nowhere near any of that misandrist nonsense.

She shoots guns; she opposes abortion; she rejects state tyranny; she is heavily censored; and she likes men.

Brilliant.

JOIN THE JERM WARFARE COMMUNITY



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe

Discussion about this podcast

Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Conversations with guests, covering a wide range of topics, challenging conventional thought and ideological nonsense in the battle of ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jerm
Recent Episodes
An inspiring story about a British soldier whose life was saved by a wildcat
  Jerm
Denis Rancourt on global all-cause mortality of the entire COVID era
  Jerm
Danny Carroll on German New Medicine
  Jerm
Farmer Angus took me on a tour of his regenerative farm
  Jerm
Alex Jones on the Great Reset and New World Order
  Jerm
Janice McAfee on what happened to her husband John McAfee
  Jerm
E Michael Jones on his book ‘The Holocaust Narrative’
  Jerm
John McAfee was the real antivirus
  Jerm