Nina Teicholz is a science journalist and author with a healthy focus on diet and, specifically, saturated fats. She chatted to me about why saturated fats are not the enemy.

Please read: https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/nina-teicholz-on-why-saturated-fats-are-good-for-you

Join our army: https://jermwarfare.com/join





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe