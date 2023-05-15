Pete Parada on punk rock and being fired from The Offspring

Pete, who drummed for The Offspring for nearly 15 years, joined me for a conversation in which he chatted about his background, musical influences, playing in various bands. his journey with The Offspring and being booted after taking a stand against the Covid™ “vaccination” nonsense.

Full show description

Support my work

View my sponsors

Subscribe to my War Report





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe