Piers Robinson on Syria, the West and propaganda

One of the many red pills that I have swallowed during the "Covid era" is that NATO are not the good guys and that Bashar al-Assad is not the bad guy.

In fact, if you think that he is the baddie, then you're probably on the wrong side of history.

Full show description

Support my work

View my sponsors





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe