Rachel Wilson on the occultic roots of feminism

Rachel Wilson, author of Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women’s Liberation, argues that feminism disrupted economic stability for women, turning them into unwitting subjects of corporate exploitation and government taxation.

Put in simpler terms, feminism is rubbish and ‘women’s liberation’ didn’t liberate women at all.

The idea that women are oppressed in America is absurd. They are among the most privileged people on the planet. —Camille Paglia

Rachel argues that occult beliefs and practices, such as paganism, demon worship and witchcraft heavily influenced the women's liberation movement (which is another way of saying feminism).

She adds that feminism has had negative consequences for both women and men, disrupting economic stability, encouraging the absence of parents in the home and undermining traditional gender roles.

She isn't wrong.

She further makes the point that traditional gender roles, with men as protectors and providers, and women as nurturers and homemakers, are rooted in biological and psychological differences, not social constructs.

In other words, men are good at some things and women are good at other things. For example, men are physically stronger and women are great homemakers.

More of my cartoons here

And no, transgenderism isn’t a way around it. Men can’t become women and women can’t become men. Our wiring is fixed.

Rachel rips into transgenderism—especially parents pushing it onto kids—as evil and driven by financial gain and a depopulation agenda.

I owe nothing to women’s lib. —Margaret Thatcher

Occult feminism

Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women's Liberation uncovers the mysterious origins of the feminist movement, shedding light on its occult roots.

Rachel explores the lives of key figures and the esoteric beliefs that drove them, revealing a hidden side of history kept from public view.

After all, feminsim is amazing, right?

Since the 1970s, the narrative of the women’s movement has been shaped by radicals in academia. I recommend listening to my conversation with Carrie Gress who has an excellent take on feminism in academia.

The book is brilliant and uncovers a wealth of untold stories, featuring demon worship, spirit mediums, magic mushrooms, witchcraft, CIA spies and sex cults.

Oh, and men.

Because it was men who drove 'women's liberation.'

Feminism wasn’t a grassroots movement and it didn't free women from an 'oppressive patriarchy.' Instead, it dismantled structures that provided stability, security and purpose, turning women into corporate wage slaves and government tax revenue sources. Before the creation of the Federal Reserve, men and women didn't compete in the workplace.

Feminism made women more vulnerable by breaking up the family unit, thanks to the push for egalitarianism, which is, as Andrew Wilson pointed out, is utter garbage because men and women have never been 'equal' and can never be 'equal.'

Rachel's argument is that women's liberation was a con job.

I agree with her.