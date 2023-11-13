Riaan Roux on Siener van Rensburg

Siener van Rensburg was a Boer prophet famed for his visions during the Boer Wars, predicting significant South African events.

Full show description

Join our tribe of like-minded people





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe