Roman Bystrianyk on vaccine history, official data, and better explanations

Roman Bystrianyk's slideshow delves into the history of vaccination, describing its origins, definition, processes, risks, and deaths, emphasising the decline of diseases prior to vaccines, and providing realistic explanations.

I strongly recommend watching the video of this conversation: https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/roman-bystrianyk-vaccine-history

Join our private network: https://jermwarfare.com/join-our-tribe





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe