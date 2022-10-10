Ron Thomson on elephant overpopulation in the Kruger National Park

The Kruger National Park is one of the most beautiful game parks in the world, in my opinion.

But it has too many elephants, and they are killing the park. The solution is either to move them, or to shoot them, argues Ron Thomson, a big game conservationist of 60 years.

Full description here.

Support my work here.





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe