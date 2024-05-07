Sam and Mark Bailey expose diagnostic tests, data manipulation, rubbish doctors, pharmaceutical greed, illness rebranding, press release science and lab-leak nonsense.

There was no pandemic and there will never be a pandemic.

Full breakdown: https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/sam-and-mark-bailey-on-their-book-the-final-pandemic

Join our private network: https://jermwarfare.com/join-our-tribe





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe