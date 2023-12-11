Scott Ritter on American exceptionalism, Ukraine, and Israel

William Scott Ritter Jr (AKA Scott Ritter) is an ex-Marine Corps intelligence officer who became the chief weapons insepctor for the United Nations (UN). He served in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm, and in Iraq from 1991 to 1998 overseeing disarmament of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

