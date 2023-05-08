Setareh Sadeqi on busting myths about Iran

Iran is a country that is hated by the Western establishment.

Probably more than China and Russia.

It’s been like that for years. Decades, even.

Admittedly, I fell into the trap and I blame myself for not questioning the propaganda I was told by the media. Like many others, I blindly believed the narrative.

Setareh Sadeqi is an Iranian independent journalist living in Iran and busted some myths about the country.

Full show description

Support my work

View my sponsors

Subscribe to my War Report





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe