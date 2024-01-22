Stephen Sizer on the Scofield Bible and Christian Zionism

Christian Zionism is a bizarre Israel-first belief held by tens of millions (possibly even hundreds of millions) of evangelical Christians, particularly in the United States, that supports the modern state of Israel and the ‘return’ of Jews to Palestine.

FULL SHOW DESCRIPTION

JOIN OUR TRIBE





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe