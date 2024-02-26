Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
Steve Falconer on the Jesuits, not the Jews, running the world
0:00
-1:15:10

Steve Falconer on the Jesuits, not the Jews, running the world

Jerm
Feb 26, 2024
Share

The Jews run the world.

That’s what we constantly see and hear from people around us. The Jews are in control of everything, from banking and business to politics and media. They dominate most positions of power and influence the cultural zeitgeist.

But do they?

Steve Falconer, from Spacebusters, says ‘no’, arguing that it is a purposeful strategy of deceit that has been used for centuries by the Jesuits.

Put another way, Steve argues that the Roman Catholic Church and, by extension, the Vatican control the world and use the Jews as a scapegoat.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe

This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe

Discussion about this podcast

Jerm Warfare
Jerm Warfare
The battle of ideas
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jerm
Recent Episodes
Dr Jane Ruby dismantles the COVID scam and vaccine fraud
  Jerm
When satire becomes reality, cartoonists become fiction
  Jerm
What is hypnobirthing and why is it superior?
  Jerm
John Perkins was an economic hitman who put countries into debt
  Jerm
Was the Great Pyramid of Giza a power plant that provided energy?
  Jerm
John Joseph is a punk rocker who didn’t bow to COVID tyranny
  Jerm
Larken Rose on the most dangerous superstition
  Jerm
Michael Bryant on the Spanish flu myth
  Jerm