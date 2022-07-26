Who is behind the global elite?

Michael Lebron, better known as Lionel Nation, is an American syndicated broadcaster and media analyst.

He joined me for a conversation about the global elites who influence geopolitics, such as those who meet at the Bilderberg meetings, but we quickly found ourselves going down a rabbit hole involving aliens and UFOs.

I recently watched a fascinating documentary about a gentleman by the name of Bob Lazar, in which he claims to have worked on extraterrestrial aircraft at a secret facility alongside Area 51.

The film centers on Bob Lazar, a physicist who claimed in an explosive 1989 interview that the U.S. government was working on alien aircrafts at a site near Area 51, a highly classified operating location in Nevada whose primary purpose is still unknown to this day.

Bob, who’s now 60 years old, is still alive and continuing to share stories from his alleged dealings with alien aircrafts. He claims to have read government briefing documents that depict instances of extraterrestrial involvement in human affairs dating back 10,000 years.

Joe Rogan interviewed him not too long ago, and it’s equally mind-bending. I would recommend watching the documentary before watching Joe’s podcast, because Jeremy Corbell’s directing is magnificent.

Look, I have no idea what to believe, but an outright dismissal of Bob’s testimony is probably a bad idea. That his entire life has, in effect, been deleted by the American government, is a red flag. Lionel reckons that Bob is not lying.

So, here’s an existential thought.

What are the implications if there are indeed flying saucers at Area 51?



JOIN THE JERM WARFARE COMMUNITY



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe