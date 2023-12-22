Zachary Foster on the history of Hamas

Zachary Foster is a Jewish historian with a PhD in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton University. He focuses primarily on Palestinian history.

FULL SHOW DESCRIPTION

JOIN OUR TRIBE





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe