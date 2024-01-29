Zaid Dahhaj on the importance of sunlight

Zaid Dahhaj is a men’s health coach and co-host of The 2AM Podcast. He focuses a lot on the benefits of sunlight and being outside.

It’s weird that, in 2024, we are discussing the benefits of being outside, but here we are.

FULL SHOW DESCRIPTION

JOIN OUR TRIBE FOR EXCLUSIVE STUFF





Thank you for subscribing. Share this episode.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.jermwarfare.social/subscribe